Parsons tops in NWU spokespersons’ awards

Economist Prof Raymond Parsons emerged as the most quoted academic from the North West University (NWU) for the year 2016 and was rewarded for it.

He won a floating trophy and an undisclosed sum of money at the university’s spokespersons of the year awards held on Thursday night last week.

Other winners include academics, researchers and officials from different faculties were also acknowledged for their positive contribution to the media landscape to enhance the brand of the institution.

It was for the second consecutive year that Prof Parsons has won the award.

In 2016, the NWU school of business and governance academic was mentioned in the media 465 times where he offered expert contributions.

Parsons aced the quoted the most in Print and Online Media Award as well as the quoted the most in Broadcast Media, for his various opinion pieces and expert comments on various aspects affecting the economic situation in South Africa.

The first runner-up in this category was Prof André Duvenhage of the faculty of humanities, followed by Theo Venter of the NWU’s school of business and governance.

Both Prof Duvenhage and Venter were previous winners of the overall award.

University spokesperson, Louis Jacobs said that the NWU was proud of the outstanding quality of its experts.

“Their expertise is also cherished by the media as is evident in the thousands of mentions, interviews and quotes NWU staff receive in newspapers, online media and radio and television on a regular basis. In 2016 a total of 2419 media items were published in which NWU experts were quoted or interviewed,” he said.

Jacobs mentioned that the spokespersons of the year event not only awards top achievers, but also gives recognition to those who are beginning to become household names, as well as the staff members who are entering the media space.

“In the subcategories, winners received prize money. These winners included: Prof Eva Manyedi of the faculty of health sciences, incentive award for her comment on abuse and sexual assault on women and other academics also receive awards.”

