Party unity, principles and mobilisation are critical: Mkhize

ANC Treasurer General DR Zweli Mkhize said a stronger emphasis on the party unity during the January 8 anniversary celebrations is important in order to dismantle factionalism.

“People must not be working in groups in trying to select leader of the organisation, they need to work as a collective. Open process where the ANC members must discuss the challenges faced by the country, the challenges faced by the movement and also look at the qualities of the leader, he said.

Mkhize said that this year, the ANC will place the issue of factions high on the agenda list of the organisation as well matters of service delivery insisting on a move towards a positive direction to achieve necessary changes.

Unity is important for the ANC to build unity in the light of the recent tensions continued, Mkhize added.

“There are two types of preparations- there is the ground mobilisation where we go out to communities and invite them to the event .. this is going very well.

“As you will see the leaders of the African National Congress are out there in the streets, house to house meetings, mini-rallies going out there to invite people to the event on Sunday. The second aspect is the issue of logistics, the stadium is ready, we have transport ready and people are preparing to be coming over,” he continued to say adding that this year the party will focus on employment generation, youth empowerment, promoting investment, and economic transformation.

“We all agree that party has challenges such as gate-keeping, service delivery, and accountability. We agree on what needs to be done,” added Mkhize.

The Treasure general invited civil society to engage with the ANC as they have no problem dealing different concerns they may have but mentioned his concern about the amount of cases being taken to court.

He added : “Also we going towards a conference- this national elective conference, we have said as the National executive committee it has to be uniting process that brings every body in.

With emphasis to building unity and serving people and also to be true to the founding values of the African National Congress,” Mkhize said when asked about leadership.

Speaking further on leadership, the Treasurer-General said that the party has a policy that tells people how to go about selecting leaders.

“So right now the debate is on the principles, we are not at nomination level yet and therefore we want to encourage people to be very focused discussing and agreeing on principles. Because if you discuss principles that unite, is better than when people just throw names where you get divisions,” he explained.

Political Analyst Professor Barry Hanyane said that the theme of Unity was largely influenced by activities and undertakings that characterized a particular period in this instance the happenings of 2016.

“The current realities within the party including the issue of factionalism, the issue of losing that bit of a support base within its structures has indeed influenced this kind of a theme,” he said.

Hanyane mentioned that there will be a drive by the party towards some measure of galvanising a sense of unity whether it “speaks to the kind of political party reforms that the governing party needs to take and in line with that, unpopular serious decisions have to be made,” he explained when expressing his view on what the celebrations would mean.

Lehlohonolo Mashigo