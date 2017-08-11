Pastor withdraws interdict

Controversial religious leader pastor Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng of Incredible Happenings Ministries has withdrawn his urgent interdict application against the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).

Motsoeneng withdrew the case with costs yesterday, which means he will have to pay the commission’s legal fees with regard to the case, which had been set down for yesterday. The CRL’s Mpiyakhe

The CRL’s Mpiyakhe Mkholo said Motsoeneng had applied for the urgent interdict to prevent the commission from opening a case against him for failing to comply with section 7(2) of the commission’s act 19 of 2002.

In mid-July, the commission released a report on its probe into the commercialisation of religion and people’s belief systems in South Africa. The CRL found a number of religious practitioners were unregistered and practising immoral injustices.

The investigation followed reports of irregular practices by some church leaders, such as cases of pastors feeding congregants grass, snakes and being sprayed with pesticides.

The CRL said religious leaders and institutions must be registered and pay taxes like any other business.

A day after the report was released Motsoeneng said he would take legal action against the commission following its report.

Motsoeneng was accused of demanding R4 900 from each of his followers to fund his legal fees against the CRL commission. He could not be reached for comment yesterday.

thabisom@thenewage.co.za