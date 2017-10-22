Pastors arrested for alleged rape

Two pastors have been arrested in separate incidents in Limpopo after raping minor girls.

A 52-year-old pastor was arrested in Lulekani for allegedly raping his 14-year-old half-sister on Saturday.

It is alleged that the victim started living with the suspect and his wife since she was three years after the victim’s mother passed away.

” The suspect who is a pastor at a local church, allegedly started raping the victim when he was 11 years old up to date until the victim reported the matter to the police who immediately started tracing and arresting the suspect,” said Police Colonel, Moatshe Ngoepe.

He said the suspect will appear at the Lulekani Magistrate court on Monday.

In the second incident, a 46-year-old Pastor was denied bail at the Namakgale Magistrate court on Friday for raping his stepdaughter.

It is alleged that the suspect raped his 14-year-old daughter at a village near Namakgale township.

This is after the mother of the victim discovered that her daughter is being raped and notified the officials.

“The Police preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect started raping the victim since February 2015,” said Ngoepe.

He said the Police investigations on both the two incidents are still continuing.

TNA Reporter