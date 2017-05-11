Patients awaiting surgery increase in Joburg hospital

Over 2000 patients are still awaiting surgery at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital while the backlog continues to soar up.

“The number of patients waiting for surgery at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital has soared to 2995, and it can take as long as 18 months for some operations to be performed,” The DA said in a statement.

According to Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa: “The volume of patients is more than what can be managed at Charlotte Maxeke. Emergency patients and patients who have cancer are prioritized.

“The worst backlog were in Orthopaedics where 1047 patients would wait between six and 12 months for a knee or hip operation, while the longest waiting time is for heart surgery where 200 patients can wait up to 18 months for surgery.”

The cancellation of some scheduled operations has added increasingly on the backlog.

Ramakgopa added that the backlog is worsening as two years ago there were 2246 patients waiting for surgery. However the department will take steps to reduce the waiting list.

TNA Reporter