Pauw unrepentant as demand for The President’s Keepers continues

Author of the book The President’s Keepers Jacques Pauw says they are continuing printing even more books despite the legal threats brought upon them by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the State Security Agency(SSA).

The book​ ​​received a boost after an article ​in the the Sunday Times last week. ‘The President’s Keepers’ by Pauw which is published by Exclusive Books contains in it allegations against President Jacob Zuma relating to corruption and tax irregularities.

“We are not intimidated. We are printing even more books. Exclusive Books has ordered another 15​ ​000 copies. There will be books available. You can order if you can’t find a copy right away,” ​Pauw said in a statement.

SARS issued a statement last week ​indicating it inten​d​ed o take legal action against Pauw for concerns “about the publication of confidential taxpayer information in contravention of Chapter 6 of the Tax Administration Act (TAA).”

SARS stated that under this ​A​ct, the disclosure of confidential taxpayer information outside judicial processes was prohibited.

“This is not about money. It is about your support that is going to enable us to legally lock horns with SARS,” said Pauw.

Meanwhile​,​ SSA has also served Pauw with a cease and desist letter, demanding that the book be withdrawn from the shelves. SSA is alleging that parts of the book contains elements that contravenes the Intelligence Services Act.

“The State Security Agency and whoever else drags us to court. We face the potential of a multitude of legal challenges, both criminal and civil. If you read the book, you will realize that it is a tried and tested strategy of the State to legally worn out their enemies. This might well be another of those cases. It was incredibly brave of Nasionale Boeke and Tafelberg to publish this book, and we have already incurred substantial legal costs in the run-up to publication.

​”​It has the potential to be massive. According to the SSA, it will start this week when they bring an urgent application to remove the book from the shelves,” reads the statement.

-TNA Reporter