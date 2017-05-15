Peace is the prerequisite for tourism growth in Africa

The Indian Ocean city of eThekwini will be hosting the Tourism Indaba from May 16-18.

The Tourism Indaba is Africa’s premier tourism show, bringing tourism buyers and sellers to ensure the African continent increases its tourist arrival.

It is one of the top three “must see” events in the world after the ITB in Berlin and WTM in London. The show becomes a platform to teach product owners about imminent global trends that impact on the tourism industry. A successful Tourism Indaba is imperative to ensure African tourism continues its growth trajectory.

African tourism continues to underperform, as it receives less than 10% of international global receipts. Tourism occurs predominantly between developed industrialised Western countries and, to a lesser extent, from the developed to developing countries. This therefore means that international tourism contributes most, in an economic sense, to those countries or regions that least require it.

Africa needs to use tourism as a developmental tool to create jobs and increase business activity.

Tourism growth is not a coincidence, it’s a result of a concerted effort to ensure a destination increases the type of tourists it seeks. Dubai sought to become the shopping mall of the world by promoting shopping tourism and using state-owned airlines to create the cheapest fares ensuring that half the world connects in Dubai, making Dubai an important transit destination. Today, Dubai has successfully transformed its economy from a dependence on oil, towards a services economy, which includes tourism.

Almost all countries have jumped on the tourism bandwagon as they seek to benefit from the positive economic impacts. Tourism is private sector led, while the state must create an enabling environment for tourism to grow. The creation of an enabling environment demands that the state functions well, as governance has proven the missing ingredient in ensuring there are few African success stories. Too many cities and towns that will be marketing themselves at the indaba have failed in the basic local government responsibility of ensuring their cities are clean and without potholes.

Beitbridge is the busiest border post in the southern hemisphere and efficiency must be comparable to OR Tambo International Airport. However, the poor levels of service and rampant corruption at Beitbridge Border have limited the growth of regional tourism and there is absent political appetite to resolve this. The existence of pirates in the Horn of Africa have led to Africa underperforming from cruise ship tourism.

Xenophobic violence in South Africa is an indication that it’s becoming a failed state. Peace is a prerequisite for tourism to grow.

The high rates of crime have ensured tourists limit their stays and expenditure in townships, limiting the developmental potential of tourism. African tourism is negatively impacted by pre and post-election violence and the perennial state of service delivery strikes in South Africa remains a form of home-grown terrorism the state has a failed to mitigate and manage.

African governments remain the biggest stumbling block for tourism growth, ensuring poverty and underdevelopment remain Africa’s lasting legacy. African politicians must understand that any talk about promoting tourism remains a rumour for as long as air access is constrained because of the fear of open skies and a visa system that dampens tourism competitiveness.

Amartya Sen in his classical work Development as Freedom noted that “development is the process of expanding the real freedoms that people enjoy.”

“Development requires the removal of major sources of unfreedom”.

Tourism requires a collaborative effort to succeed, which includes a private sector supported by a responsive state. Tourism can diversify African economies and sustain labour absorbing economic growth that can improve the quality-of-life and standard of living for millions of Africans. Tourism has been the No1 foreign exchange earner for the past 10 years in South Africa, hence it’s called the new gold. Tourism is disproportionately important for African economies as tourism growth has suppressed GDP growth.

This is the year of a Single African Aviation and we will observe if there will be action or just talk. Visa unfriendliness and lack of open skies remain factors against tourism growth. Durban recently hosted WEF Africa and the majority of delegates arrived in Durban via OR Tambo, a similar experience during the Tourism Indaba. Lack of open skies have constrained Durban’s growth as an international tourism destination and this constraint is a function of state power residing in the Department of Transport.

Lack of air access means less tourists.

Unathi Sonwabile Henama

Unathi Sonwabile Henama teaches tourism at the Tshwane University of Technology and writes