People living near R61 asked to give way for blasting

PEOPLE living near the national route R61 between Mthatha and Port St Johns have been asked to vacate their homes by 2.45pm today as blasting will be taking place.

Sanral said yesterday that controlled blasting is scheduled to take place on the national route R61 section 8, between the Majola Tea turn off and Tombo at 3pm today.

This will last for an hour. However, stop and go sections are planned and motorists are requested to plan their trips. As Sanral continues with the construction of route R61, the organisation recently announced the completion of the R80m slope stabilisation engineering project in Nelson Mandela Bay, in the Eastern Cape.

The slope, which was on the R75 onramp into Uitenhage, had been a source of concern since 2012. “Sloughing or erosion problems (of the slope) began in the mid-1980s mainly due to the lack of maintenance. “This, in turn, allowed moisture to seep into the slope.

Previous methods of stabilisation were not effective as they only dealt with close to surface water or moisture contained within the slope,” Michelle Ah Shene said.

The landmass movements, according to Sanral, were triggered by heavy rains during October 2012 in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

The rains created a 50m wide and 300m long slip along the R75 on-ramp, resulting in the movement of soil to the lower parts of the slope along the failure zone, further exasperating the risk of damage to the cables and a potential power black-out of Uitenhage.

“When it had been partly excavated some 6m to 7m it was prudent to install a system of temporary grouted soil nails plus geotextile and steel mesh to prevent the slope from collapsing.

“Had the temporary measures not been installed there would have been a danger of the collapse endangering the lives of any person working below and could have, quite possibly, brought about the collapse of the electricity pylon standing at the top of the face,” Ah Shene said.

The project also included the construction of an earth catch water bank at the summit of the slope to prevent overland flow from the summit flowing down the cut face. Sanral says it met and overcome two engineering challenges on the project.

During construction where the excavations opened up the face of the cut slope, a geological fault in the material had been exposed, with considerable amounts of groundwater seepage from the fault.

“The fault could lead to further sloughing of the existing cut face onto the R75 onramp. Additional stabilisation works in the form of gabions, soil nails, slope rehabilitation measures (top soiling and grassing) and trapezoidal drains were authorised.”

“Geotechnical engineering is one of the fastest growing fields of engineering, albeit a relatively young one. “Many pioneers within the field have carved a path for those that follow to help fill in the gaps in our knowledge of the fascinating world that lies beneath the earth’s surface.”

Ah Shene says that most engineering projects deals with near surface challenges and solutions are effectively engineered, whereas slope stabilisation projects deals with more unknown challenges.

The project created 216 employment opportunities for 13 SMEs over a 15-month contract period. SME training in tendering and pricing; safety, health and environment aspects, concrete skills and first aid was also provided.

TNA REPORTER