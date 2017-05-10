People who applied for house since 94 will be priorities-Mashatile

Human Settlements MEC in Gauteng Paul Mashatile said preference will be given to people whose names have been on the housing list since 1994.

His comments follows the pronouncement made by City of Johannesburg (COJ) Democratic Alliance speaker Vasco Da Gama, accusing the provincial government of failing to fulfill its promises to Eldoraldo Park residents.

He said the responsibility of providing housing was that of all government levels including municipalities.

“The responsibility to provide housing in the whole country is the National Department of Human Settlement and provinces. We do, however, work with municipalities, so in a sense, you can say it’s a partnership but we’re the leader because the subsidy from national government comes to us,” Mashatile added.

“The problems in those areas are a result of poor service delivery and lots of promises by the ANC provincial government of Gauteng,” Gama said.

Areas such as Ennerdale, Snake Park, Orange Farm and Eldorado Park have experienced service delivery protests.

Mashatile also promised those who applied for houses since 1994, will be given priority moving forward including elderly citizens as well as MK Veterans.

His interventions, seeks to address the complained raise by Eldorado Park community leader Ayob Mungalee yesterday, saying that government had promised them house since the dawn of democracy.

Mungalee revealed that people, who were given land, were people who did not come from Eldorado Park, but outside, adding that the natural residents still lived in the backyards of their homes.

“The natural people born in Eldarado still sits in the family’s back yard. You can find back yard shack with six – seven people living in it and that is unacceptable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Human Settlement spokesperson, Keith Khoza had accused COJ mayor Herman Mashaba of making unrealistic promises regarding construction of RDP houses.

However, Mashaba refuted the allegations, saying he never promised residents that he would build those houses as he knows that this is not possible because he has inherited a city with over 300 000 official housing backlogs.

“I inherited a city with over 300 000 official housing backlog. R170-billion of infrastructure backlog, your roads and everything, youth unemployment. So we’ve got a huge challenge on our hands,” he said.

Yesterday, the department had said it had no budget for Eldoraldo Park housing development in the current fiscal year.

-Sipho Jack