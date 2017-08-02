Perinatal deaths lowest in 10 years

PERINATAL deaths in the country are on the decline, a report released by statistician-general Pali Lehohla in Pretoria yesterday, showed. The report showed there were 21 378 perinatal deaths in 2015 compared to 22 948 in 2014, a decline of 6.8%. This is the lowest perinatal mortality rate in more than ten years.

Perinatal death refers to still births while early neonatal deaths refer to the death of a baby in the first seven days of life. Of the 21 378 perinatal deaths, almost two thirds (64.1%) were still births while 35.9% were early neonatal deaths. Lehohla said the decline was an indicator of the improvement in the health system and conditions in which births occur. This despite the report showing that nearly 70% of perinatal deaths occurred in a health facility. “If one looks at all the indicators once life expectancy increases it means that fewer deaths per 1 000 are occurring. These deaths occur during or just before birth and reflect the hygiene conditions. Fewer of these deaths imply that possibly hygiene conditions are improving,” he said. The report showed

The report showed that complications during pregnancy, labour and delivery was the leading underlying cause of perinatal deaths in all provinces except Gauteng where the cause of deaths was respiratory and cardiovascular disorders during the perinatal period. “The underlying causes for both still births and early neonatal deaths show that mortality during the perinatal period can be reduced by effective and efficient care during pregnancy and special efforts such as warmth and hygiene to ensure that newborns survive the critical first seven days of their lives,” the report said

