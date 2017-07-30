‘Perpetrators should be helped’

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said perpetrators of women abuse should not be turned away if they seek help from churches and other moral based institutions.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of the #NotInMyName national campaign which aims to fight the scourge of gender-based violence in the country hosted by Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg yesterday.

“It is in the church where people come for help and counselling. When perpetrators come for counselling and assistance, they should not be turned away but be assisted and empowered in order to get them out of the grip of this patriarchy behaviour,” Ramaphosa said.

He was joined by the Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, the National Religious Leaders Council and civil societies. The aim of the campaign was to create awareness of abuse of women and children, support the build up towards the 16 Days of Activism and mobilise all men and women to stand up against violence of women and children.

Ramaphosa applauded the church for taking a stand to end the struggle of violence of women and children.

“To see the church taking the stand, it is actually directing itself to one of the most devastating social crisis of our young democracy. Violence against women and children has become an epidemic in our land. It is great to see the church joining hands with other sectors of society to fight this scourge.”

Ramaphosa said the church was also good in providing counselling on how one should seek forgiveness, however, people ought to take responsibility for their actions.

He condemned the attitude of men who believe they had a dominion over women and said that should be curbed. “There should be no man in our country who believes he has dominion over any woman. This attitude has been handed down from generation to generation.

It is amplified through social customs, culture, popular media, social and political arrangements of society. To end gender-based violence we need to confront this patriarchy in society in all its form, manifestations and wherever it happens,” he said.

He also condemned the idea that men were the sole dispensers of all that is good for women as it only made women objects. “Men need to organise themselves and reject the notion of women as objects of men. Blessers are to blame for the high HIV infection rate among women aged 18 and 25. Down with the blessers, we must help our young girls to reclaim their lives and bodies,” he said

He said many crimes went unreported, especially when the perpetrator was an intimate partner or known to the family. “Too often when children are abused, we call a family meeting instead of reporting the crime. We allow perpetrators to escape without remorse, repentance and justice. This needs to change now.”

Ramaphosa said it was the responsibility of the government to protect those who were vulnerable to poverty, inequality and unemployment in the society.

“If we are to change society, we must change ourselves. As men, there’s nothing that compels us to hurt women. In working to end violence against women we need to ensure that men are involved in these campaigns,” he said.

He said the government would launch a major campaign during the women’s month in August to mobilise society against domestic violence.

THABISO MACHAKA AND TOKELO MOKHESI

news@thenewage.co.za