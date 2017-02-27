Petrol could hit R14/litre in April

The petrol and diesel prices are dropping on Wednesday by 8c/litre and 2c/ litre respectively but the bad news is that petrol could cost R14/l in April on the back of 30c/l hike in the fuel levy and 9c/l for the Road Accident Fund (RAF), as announced in the budget.

Consumers should thank the rand, which was 5% stronger in February, and is still going strong against major currencies.

By the bell close on Friday, the currency was trading at an 18-month high of R12.85/$.

But analysts warned that although the rand has softened the petrol price outlook for March, the fact of the matter is the announcement by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan that the general fuel levy will increase by 30c/l and 9c/l in the RAF will be a thorn in the sides of hard-pressed consumers at the pumps.

The price of 95 octane petrol will fall by 8 cents to R13.54/l in the commercial hub of Gauteng province, while diesel will go down by 2c/l to R11.60/l, according to the Department of Energy.

The petrol price is now at R13.62/l. Phanuel Rapule, an economist, said: “If the rand continues to outsmart the dollar for the next couple of months, that will keep the petrol price under control, but if things could take a turn, it will be worse for motorists as the petrol price will hit new record of R14/l.

“That will mean for each R100 that you put for petrol is likely to be reduced significantly by about 3/l to 5/l of petrol. This is scary stuff.”

The Automobile Association (AA) also warned that the announcement by Gordhan that an additional 30 cents/ litre is to be added to the general fuel levy for the second year in a row, and that an additional nine cents a litre is to be added to the RAF levy, is cause for great concern. According to AA, the additional 30 cents/l means motorists will now be paying R3.15 to the fuel levy for every litre of fuel they put in their vehicles, and an additional R1.63/l for the RAF levy.

“Effectively this means that for every litre of petrol, motorists are paying R4.78, or 35%, on indirect taxes.

“This is a huge amount, and calculated on a 50 litre tank of fuel amounts to R239,” the AA said.

Furthermore, the AA said it believed the time was right for a review of the fuel and RAF levies given the fact that hundreds of thousands of commuters rely on their vehicles to get to and from work daily – including things such as bus and taxi fares.

“Motorists remain easy targets for revenue collection and many are suffering as a result of increases in the fuel price and on the other hand is the issue of e-tolls,” the AA said.

BERNARD SATHEKGE

bernards@thenewage.co.za