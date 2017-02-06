Phahlane files papers to halt IPID investigation 

Acting National Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane has on Monday served Private Investigator Paul O’Sullivan with an interdict and filed papers in the Pretoria High Court to halt IPID’s investigation against him.

It is reported that the acting National commissioner also wants the courts to set aside a warrant to search his Pretoria House.

Last month the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) obtained a warrant to raid Phahlane’s house in Sable Hills Waterfront Estate.

It has been alleged that he bought a house amounting to R8 million, which is said to have been received through alleged corrupt activities.

However, the acting commissioner dismissed these allegations. During a press conference, he told journalists that he is going to sue over damage caused by the allegations.

Meanwhile IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said they have not yet received the papers but said once they receive them, they will oppose the bid.

“We haven’t received court papers as the Directorate but should we get them we will oppose them,” he added.

-Sipho Jack