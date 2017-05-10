Phahlane, McBride summoned to explain feud

The feud between acting national Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will have to be explained to members of Parliament next week.

Last week, Ipid executive director Robert McBride complained to the Police Portfolio Committee that Lt-Gen Phahlane was interfering in the police watchdog’s work.

He accused Phahlane of engaging in a legal war following an Ipid search of his house.

Portfolio committee chairperson Francois Beukman said in a statement yesterday that MPs had resolved to call in the two on Tuesday.

“This is to provide committee members with an opportunity to make enquiries about reported acts of interference by some SAPS members in Ipid’s work,” Beukman said.

He said members of the portfolio committee have also expressed concern over reports that some SAPS members have meddled in some of Ipid’s high-profile investigative work.

Ipid was established in terms of Section 206 (6) of the Constitution to investigate any alleged offence or misconduct by a member of the SAPS, therefore any unlawful interference in its investigations could not be tolerated.

“In terms of the oversight role of this committee, it is essential that we are kept abreast of developments in this regard. We also need assurances from the SAPS that there is no deliberate attempt to undermine the constitutional mandate of Ipid,” Beukman said.

Meanwhile, the committee has also called on communities to exercise their constitutional right to protest within the confines of the law and refrain from breaking the law and becoming involved in criminal activities.

“As a country, we cannot allow vigilante groups and armed groups to become the first respondents in volatile situations. This is the role of the SAPS,” Beukman said.

He urged the SAPS leadership to ensure that the necessary deployments were made and maintained in order to stabilise the various situations. He also called for the effective use of the crime intelligence programme as an important way to deal with these challenges.

“Any attack on law enforcement officers cannot be tolerated. The attack on the officers in Richards Bay, for example, is again an indication that certain elements do not appreciate the basic foundations of security in a constitutional state,” Beukman said.

The committee also called on community leaders and other relevant parties to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could lead to the escalation of conflicts between communities and the state.

They were told to lead by example and be part of the solution to service delivery matters.

“If our people have suspicions of racist acts, they should immediately report these to the Human Rights Commission for investigation. Also, any allegations of improper conduct by the local government officials should be reported to the public protector and other relevant constitutional bodies,” Beukman said.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

dennisc@thenewage.co.za