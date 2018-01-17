Phahlane’s ‘conscience clear’

FRESH tensions have erupted between former acting police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan in the wake of the sudden arrest of former crime intelligence cop Morris “KGB” Tshabalala.

In an exclusive interview with The New Age, Phahlane dismissed media reports linking him to the alleged rogue cop, dubbed Capt KGB Tshabalala, as “strange and ridiculous.”

While vowing to clear his name in the face of corruption allegations, he lashed out at O’Sullivan, accusing him of being a hatchet man, “peddling lies” to drive his career into the mud.

“It is wrong for anyone to suggest that I have any links to this person. I’m told he has been arrested for a transaction that happened way before I was an acting national police commissioner,” Phahlane said.

“But since a specific mention is made of that person and the alleged link, I am compelled to place it on record that I don’t know KGB Tshabalala. I’ve never met him and the allegations against him have nothing to with me,” Phahlane said.

After quietly serving his suspension, Phahlane was dragged back into the spotlight by the SA Police Union (Sapu), which accused him of rubber stamping Tshabalala’s reappointment to the SAPS, years after his 1994 arrest and sentencing for armed robbery.

Phahlane referred to the long war of attrition between himself and O’Sullivan, who reported him to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) over alleged corruption, including fraud and racketeering.

It is for this that he condemned O’Sullivan for maliciously falsifying charges against him.

“I don’t want to be spending any time speaking about him. Allow him to do what he does best.

“It is in his nature to peddle untruths and he has been found wanting in many instances,” Phahlane said.

“Therefore, I’ve got far more important things I want to talk about.”

Phahlane was once again in denial mode in relation to an R80000 home theatre system, allegedly paid for by businessman John Henry Deale, whose company was allegedly awarded a R50m contract to supply the police’s department with equipment used for investigations.

He rejected the allegation, saying he had footed the bill himself.

“The allegation was that the sound system was bought for me. That allegation is not true, I paid for the sound system.”

Phahlane said he remained a career police office despite his suspension from the SAPS.

“I remain an employee of the SAPS.”

Ipid is investigating Phahlane for possible crimes of corruption, fraud, money laundering and witness tampering among others.

Phahlane said of the probe: “I sit here with my conscience not bothering me at all.”

However, O’Sulllivan told The New Age that Phahlane himself had his snout in the trough of the crime intelligence slush fund that Tshabalala was arrested in connection with this week.

“Phahlane was a beneficiary of some of the stolen crime intelligence slush fund and he even used some of it to hire thugs to spy on me,” O’Sullivan said.

“The man is a criminal and always has been, no amount of lies will keep him and his wife out of prison.”

O’Sullivan gave a warning to Phahlane, saying he would not rest until Phahlane and his associates spent the rest of their lives behind bars.

“I am assisting others in seeing that he and his wife spend the rest of their lives in prison where they belong.

“Phahlane and his accomplices will face the criminal justice system during 2018 and no amount of spin doctoring will keep him out of it,” O’Sullivan said.

BONOLO SELEBANO

bonolos@thenewage.co.za