Phalatse documentary in the works

During her short stint on earth, 18-year-old progeria activist Ontlametse Phalatse, who recently died at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa after experiencing breathing difficulties, was described as a brave and courageous young woman who fought until her last day.

Now just months after her death, a new documentary, My Attractive Life, capturing her courageous life is said to be in its earliest production stages. She was one of two South Africans suffering from progeria, a rare disease causing premature aging and the only black person in the world to be suffering from the disease.

Phalatse who was outspoken about her life and disease, had warmed the hearts of many South Africans including investigative journalist Debora Patta and President Jacob Zuma, who had invited her as a special guest to his 75th birthday party in Soweto, but she was unable to attend.

The New Age recently spoke to filmmaker and producer of the documentary, Keabetswe Mokeona, as well as music contributor Tshedi Mholo, formerly of Malaika, on what can viewers expect from the project. The award winning singer said people can expect her angelic voice to capture Phalatse’s spirit, while Mokeona said she was inspired by how Phalatse lived her life and wants to keep her name alive while also capturing her fearless spirit.

“I’m telling a story from my own interpretation about what Ontlametse meant to me. I am giving hope and more,” Mholo said.

As a mother and musician, Mholo said her contribution goes beyond being a contributor but an advocate for lending a helping hand.

“As a mother and philanthropist, lending a helping hand and being an admirer for children born with disabilities and those experiencing difficulties has always been my priority, as I also worked with Unicef SA for 10 years as a celebrity advocate and now with Smile Foundation SA.”

Mokoena said she was inspired to produce this inspirational documentary as a result of how Phalatse chose to live her life.

“Ontlametse meant freedom, the voice of voiceless and more than anything a confidence booster. Progeria has been regarded as a scarce sickness without knowing what causes it.

Ontlametse made the world aware of the challenges and difficulties they are exposed to without limiting her dreams and aspirations,” Mokoena said.

“She also did a lot to inspire other young people by showing them that they too can meet influential personalities and President Zuma, whom she met in her lifetime, that they too can do more and reach for the stars.”

