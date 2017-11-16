Phangiso aims to lead pride of Lions to Ram Slam T20 success

IN his second stint as Highveld Lions captain, Aaron Phangiso says he has gained enough experience to help the team go one step further than the playoffs, which they reached in last season’s Ram Slam T20 Challenge.

In his first stint last year, the Lions achieved a playoff spot but the spin bowler believes they have what it takes to do better than last season. “I’m now used to leading the team and I’m enjoying it as the guys are really supporting me,” Phangiso said. “The challenge we have is that last year we got to the semis so now I’m just trying to better that result.” Phangiso said he discovered a few extra factors last season as captain and will use it to his advantage this season as he looks to guide the Lions to glory.

“I would say I have picked up one or two things in terms of how the team actually trusted me and how they gave me support. “One thing is that I never properly did in my career was to think of the team on the field or the 15 guys in the squad. “That was the one challenge I’ve realised clearly now and it has helped me I hope to become a better person.

“To think about other people besides myself, when you are captain, you can’t really concentrate solely on your own game too much. You must also think about the other guys.” With the Lions having lost their opening match to the Titans on Sunday by eight wickets, Phangiso expects an immediate response from his teammates when they meet the Cape Cobras at Wanderers tomorrow.

“We need to bounce back, the guys didn’t find their feet in the first game but I don’t want to make any excuses,” Phangiso said. “We needed to get up and running from day one but we were outplayed by the Titans who had a good game. Hopefully we will show our | worth this time out.”

Cape Cobras will also be looking to register their first victory after losing their opening match to the Dolphins on Sunday.

-NEVILLE KHOZA|nevillek@thenewage.co.za