Phase 2 of R25 begins

The provincial department of public works, roads and transport is planning to continue with phase two of upgrading the R25 road, which claimed the lives of 20 people when the scholar transport minibus in which they were travelling collided with a truck and both vehicles caught fire.

The horrific incident occurred in Verena in Mpumalanga when the pupils were on their way from school in Sokhulumi outside Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng two weeks ago.

The deceased included 18 pupils from Mahlenga Secondary School and Refano Primary School as well as two adults who were identified as the scholar transport driver and a general worker at one of the schools.

The R25 road stretches from Gauteng via Mpumalanga to Limpopo.

Public works, roads and transport provincial spokesperson Mpho Gabashane said the maintenance, which was projected to take place during the 2018-19 financial year, was set to cover the remaining 13km portion of the road in the jurisdiction of the province. Gabashane said the other 26km of the road belonging to the province had already been upgraded at a cost of R307m in September 2015.

“The department plans to begin with phase two of the road which is 13km from Verena southwards to Gauteng in the 2018-19 financial year. Designs for this second phase will be completed in the 2017-18 financial year.

“In the meantime, the department will continue with routine maintenance on the road stretch still to be reconstructed.

“The R25 road is an interprovincial road linking three provinces, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Each province is responsible for maintenance and repairs of the section of the road within its borders.

“The department completed phase one of the rehabilitation (reconstruction) work of 26km starting from Verena northwards to Limpopo at a cost of R307m. The reconstruction work included the building of new improved bridges, a drainage system, an extension of the roadway and improving road signs.”

FRANCE NYAKA

francen@thenewage.co.za