Phehlukwayo confident with both bat and ball

ANDILE Phehlukwayo’s impressive performance in the first ODI against New Zealand may have given Cricket South Africa’s selectors some food for thought ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy later this year.

With the Proteas yet to consider Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander for selection in the ODI series, Phehlukwayo has put his name on the list of all-rounders in the team. He is now one of the four pace bowling all-rounders alongside Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius and Chris Morris, who will be hoping to be in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy in England.

The 20 year old showed the temperament of a veteran in his unbeaten 29 off 23 balls, which, along with the contribution from skipper AB de Villiers (37 off 34 balls), steered the Proteas to a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. He gave a glimpse of his ability with the bat earlier this season when he blasted an unbeaten 42 off 39 balls in the four-wicket win against Australia in Durban. He then produced more of the same on Sunday with an explosive display of confident and measured powerful hitting to see South Africa home. “I take a lot of positivity. Especially the belief that I can do it a second time,” Phehlukwayo said.

“If I can do it more consistently, that is something that I would like to do a lot more. It helps to bat with a lot of players who are more experienced. If I am in the situation again I think I can take it on myself if AB or David Miller are not there.” Phehlukwayo said batting with De Villiers also helped calm his nerves and he hopes to take the experience forward.

“It was exciting. I have never batted with him, he is a world-class player and everyone knows his abilities. I have learned a lot from him in terms of game plans and what I need to do, how I need to train. “The conditions weren’t really ideal, we took a lot of time to get used to them but we executed our game plan really well.”

The Proteas will be aiming to continue their impressive form and take a 2-0 series lead in the second ODI tomorrow morning. They lead the five-match ODI series 1-0.

nevillek@thenewage.co.za

-Neville Khoza