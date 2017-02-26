Phembani plots new path for growth

Phembani, an investment house specialising in mining, energy and diversified industrial services, is accelerating its growth trajectory and has increased its stake in Engen.

Chief executive Kennedy Bungane said that following the merger of Shanduka and Pembani a year ago, the new group sought to create a leading black industrial group in selected economic sectors.

The Engen transaction showed that as growth initiatives reach fruition, the results feed the continuing evolution of Phembani’s development.

“We have been working hard at bedding down the merger and ensuring a successful integration of the two companies,” Bungane said.

“It is in that context that we consider this transaction as an important milestone in moving beyond the merger and focussing on the central task of executing our growth strategy. We are pleased to have increased our shareholding in Engen (from 20% to 26%) throughout the full value chain of the group’s midstream and downstream businesses both locally and in the rest of Africa,” Bungane said.

The remaining 74% of Engen is owned by the Malaysian state-owned national integrated oil and gas company, Petronas.

The additional black shareholding will strengthen Petronas’s partnership with Phembani at a group level and enable Engen SA to further improve on its BEE scorecard credentials, which is important for the company to grow its market share in the domestic commercial downstream market.

Engen’s businesses include the supply, trade and operations of crude oil, refining of crude in Durban with a capacity of 120 000 barrels a day into different petroleum products and blending of a range of world-class lubricants products.

Furthermore, Engen distributes these products to its approximately 1 500 service stations in more than 20 countries across sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. Phembani’s other investments are in mining, infrastructure and diversified sectors.

“We are committed to growing Phembani’s exposure and strategic influence in companies that are making a real difference in the country and Africa’s market opportunities. The combination of SA and Africa’s rise in disposable consumer income, green shoots in commodity prices, infrastructure gaps and improvements in regional intra-trade is an opportunity for our investee companies to position themselves for growth in the domestic and regional market,” Bungane said.

“We believe that successfully executing on our strategy in mining, energy, infrastructure and diversified industries will enable us to reward stakeholders and inspire our country, communities and continent,”he said.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s family trust sold its 30% stake in Shanduka, the group he founded in 2001, to Phembani, chaired by entrepreneur Phuthuma Nhleko.

