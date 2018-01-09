Philander gags critics in style

IF THERE was a quick way Vernon Philander needed to silence his critics he did just that in the first Test against India by inspiring the Proteas to a 72-run victory.

He produced his best figures in Test cricket to take 6/42 at Newlands and help bowl India out for 135 in the second innings.

After the Proteas lost 3-1 to England in August, Philander’s overall fitness and conditioning were questioned by Proteas captain Faf du Plessis and former skipper Graeme Smith.

This after he picked up a hand injury in the first Test at Lord’s and missed the final Test with a back strain at Old Trafford. There is no doubt the Proteas missed his services.

Du Plessis then challenged Philander to work on his fitness ahead of the Tests against India and Australia.

But playing in his first Test in Cape Town since then, Philander said his critics had motivated him to work harder.

“I like people to be constructive and open and honest with us as players,” Philander said after he was named man-of the match.

“There are two ways of facing it. You can take it personally and fade away or you can take it on board and actually come back stronger.

“I took it a bit personally up front, but we’re all obviously human at the end of the day. I put it aside as quickly as possible and did the work behind the scenes to come back strong.”

With Dale Steyn injured for India’s second innings, Philander stood tall in the South African attack.

He was ably supported by Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada who took two wickets each to help South Africa to victory.

Philander took the last three wickets of the innings with just four balls.

His wicket haul included the prize wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin, who had conjured up hopes of a revival for India with a fighting 37 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13) as they edged closer to the SA total after tea.

Philander credited Du Plessis for having Quinton de Kock standing close up at the stumps to get rid of Ashwin.

“You have to be open to those suggestions and I’ll have to give this one to Faffie,” he said.

“Ashwin at the time was batting quite far out of his crease and the wicket was a touch on the slow side and the ball was a bit older.

“I also felt that by pushing him back we could get all three dismissals into play.”

Philander is expected to play another major role when a now confident Proteas face India in the second Test in Centurion on Saturday.

