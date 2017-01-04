Philander happy to be taking wickets for SA

Proteas seamer Vernon Philander says that he cherishes every wicket he takes for the country and would like to take as many wickets as possible.

“Coming here to the home of cricket is always a good place to play in, as it is the ground I enjoy playing at.”

Philander’s wickets took his total to 35 in six matches at the famous Cape venue.

He said that he couldn’t have asked for a better place to have taken them than at Newlands, but asserts that there’s a lot more wickets still to be taken in his career going forward.

The seamer insists that are all that mattered after the player starred with the ball leaving Sri Lanka on the ropes after two days of the second Sunfoil Test at PPC Newlands in Cape Town.

Philander took 4/27 to move past 150 test wickets in his 39th match for the Proteas. The Sri Lankans were bundled out for 110 in 43 overs , as the Proteas extended their lead to 317 with 10 wickets still remaining.

The star seamer continued to say that he is not fazed about getting a hat-trick and that winning the game was more important.

“As a team we took a decision on what’s our best chance to win this game.

“We feel that setting up the game with the bat and giving the bowlers a bit of a break, with the back-to-back Test matches and the workload we had in PE, this is the best way for us going forward and to win the game, ” Philander said.

On day three he said that the team did not have a target in mind as yet but felt that they were in a strong enough position to make those calls.

“There is a lot of time left in the Test match and it’s a bit early to say what’s a good target.”

“We’ll look to bat well tomorrow morning and then look at where we stand at lunch,” Philander said.

Lehlohonolo Mashigo