Pikitup denies messages about hiring new staff

Waste management company Pikitup has distanced itself from social media messages purporting that the entity is hiring.

This follows messages that have been circulating on WhatsApp, Twitter and via SMS, indicating that the entity is hiring new staff.

The waste management entity said the messages are false and that it would like to put it on record that it’s not hiring.

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said that in the event that the entity does hire people, such vacancies will be advertised in newspapers and on its website.

“Therefore messages purporting that Pikitup is hiring which were circulated via SMS, Twitter and WhatsApp are false and malicious.”

Mkhwanazi said these false messages are circulated with the sole intention of misleading the public, particularly multitudes of job seekers who are desperately searching for work.

“Job seekers are requested to ignore such misleading information and refrain from using their much-needed cash to visit Pikitup offices.

“We would like to reiterate that in the event that vacancies are available at the entity such positions would be advertised in newspapers and on its website.”

Just in case you ddnt know…they are hiring at Pikitup😂😂😂 @Zenande_Mcfen im defeated — Axelrod (@TrustinfinIT) May 3, 2018

Pikitup are hiring if you’re interested 🙂 https://t.co/ht0Wk14MyI — Nicole Bingham (@NicoleBXXVI) October 12, 2016

Pikitup is unfortunately not hiring as purported on tweeter, please let’s refrain from misleading job seekers in the event that Pikitup hires the vacant posts will be advertised in newspapers and on its website👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/yUJczul8RI — Pikitup (@CleanerJoburg) June 12, 2018

-Afro Voice Reporter