Pilot killed in light aircraft crash

A pilot died and a passenger was injured in a plane crash in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Blinkwater area near the Mosesetjane village, on top of the mountain, when two people were flying in a micro plane from Mokopane Airport.

It’s understood the plane crashed on top of the mountain.

The police were summoned and reacted swiftly together with all the relevant role players and a search ensued.

“The search and rescue team failed to reach the accident scene because it was not accessible until a back-up was sought from the South African National Defence Force where the body of the deceased was successfully retrieved,” police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe’ Ngoepe said.

He said the wreckage was later found with both occupants still inside.

“The deceased, who was the pilot, was identified as Nick Daniels, aged 37, from Mokopane and a 46-year-old man who was a passenger from Benoni in the Gauteng province sustained minor injuries. He was airlifted by the military helicopter to a Johannesburg hospital for medical treatment.”

The cause of the accident is unknown but investigations are continuing.

