Pioneer Foods’ earnings fall due to several factors

“A confluence of various inhibitors” has cut into JSE-listed Pioneer Foods’ profitability for the first half of the financial year ended March. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined by 47% to 253c a share.

The company said the most significant detractor was maize, due to the unfavourable procurement position taken in 2016 to protect supply for South Africa’s leading maize brand. “The international division was severely impacted by a raisin crop shortfall, African exports and a stronger rand,” it said. The groceries performance was also disappointing, for beverages in particular. The company cited “cost pushing inflation into the summer season coupled with a cooler summer inland which ended up impacting volumes and margins significantly”.

The performance of Essential Foods was overwhelmingly impacted by maize. The margin drag on maize would cease from June as lower cost raw material came into effect, the company said. The bakery business continued to deliver volume growth and operating leverage. Group turnover increased by 2%, with the South African business increasing turnover by 4% and international declining by 11%.

Profit before income tax decreased by 53% to R648m, after finance costs of R88m. “The share of profit of joint ventures and associates amounted to R30m.” The regression in the share of profit from joint ventures and associates in this period can largely be ascribed to the performance of Bokomo Botswana that was also negatively impacted by the same maize procurement strategy as the group.

Bowman Ingredients (SA) and Future Life Health Products continued their excellent performances. The group says it expects an improved performance in the second half of the financial year, despite a constrained trading environment in SA. Various factors should assist in improving profitability, namely increased raisin supply, lower maize input costs from June and lower beverage input costs.

A gross interim dividend of 105c per share for the six months ended 31 March, was declared.

-THELMA NGOMA|thelman@thenewage.co.za