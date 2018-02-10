Pirates, Chiefs eyeing Nebank Cup success

WHILE the 3-0 hammering they received from Ajax Cape Town two weeks ago is still fresh in the mind of Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic, he holds no grudges over the result. Pirates and Ajax will renew their rivalry when they meet in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Orlando Stadium tomorrow evening. While revenge could be something the players and supporters are thinking about, Sredojevic said he will approach this match as any other. “Regarding the match behind us, I need to tell you, we do not feel any kind of grudges regarding our results,” Sredojevic said. “I have been an admirer of South African football even before coming here.

I remember a situation few season back when Sundowns won many trophies but they lost 5-0 at home if you remember against Bloemfontein Celtic. “So it is something which is happening in the league. I’m extremely proud and happy with the performance we had. We are fully aware that cup competitions are totally different from the league competitions. “Having said that, we are having three strategical targets in front of us.

To keep dominating and have an effective build up that will help us enter into the attack and have a much better conversion ratio. “Most importantly we want to keep tight at the back and not the situation which happened in the past.” Pirates are likely to be without Mpho Makola, Luvo Memela and Thabiso Kutumela who are all sick, while Musa Nyatama has been suspended. Meanwhile, the pressure will be on Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela when his side host Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Sunday. Komphela is yet to win a trophy in his three-year stay with the club known for winning titles and this competition present himself with another chance to win his title at the club.

nevillek@thenewage.co.za