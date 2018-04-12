Pitso downplays Wits role in title race

FOR Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt saying his Bidvest Wits team will determine who wins the league this season is just an empty threat.

Mosimane has rather urged Hunt to focus on getting Wits, the reigning league champions, out of the relegation zone.

“One thing’s for sure, we will determine who will win the league because we’ve got to play all these teams, that’s for sure. We’ve got the capacity, we might not do it, but we’ve got the capacity to beat anybody,” Hunt said.

“The biggest problem is that there’s still no consistency in our league. You can’t expect to win every game and the top team, who have spent big money, are not really dominating every game,” the Wits coach said.

Now that the Students are clear of the drop, they will have to make good on their statement as they will go up against the Brazilians on Saturday. Wits travel to Loftus Versfeld where they will want to get one over Sundowns, having lost the first round match 2-0, with Khama Billiat scoring both goals for Sundowns.

The Clever Boys will then take on Orlando Pirates, another side fiercely contesting for the league, 11 days later at Orlando Stadium. Hunt’s men in the second round have been totally different to the team that was huffing and puffing in the first round, with striker Lehlohonolo Majoro among the men central to the resurgence.

Though Mosimane is not sold on the idea, he still expects Wits to give not just Sundowns, but Pirates as well, a tough time as the Students are also fighting for a place in the top eight.

“You know Wits will never just allow us to win, let’s be honest. It’s a big one, it’s a derby. They have their pride, they have integrity. They want to show they can beat us,” Mosimane said.

“Okay we beat them at Milpark. Okay, they don’t have a good record in Pretoria but they always give us a hard time, they sometimes beat us, and ‘Hunty’ will never want to lose to us. So it’s okay, we might not win and I think they will do the same thing with Pirates. So it’s okay, it cancels out for both teams.”

-MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE|mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za