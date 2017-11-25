Pitso expects Chippa to make life difficult

THERE always seems to be added motivation spurring on the so-called smaller clubs when they face an outfit gathering momentum. They either stage massive upsets, or derail the runaway train with a dull draw.

This is something Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to avoid when they visit Chippa United tomorrow in Port Elizabeth. Pitso Mosimane’s Brazilians have been in scintillating form on the road in the league, with their most recent match ending in a 2-0 victory over Bidvest Wits. Both goals came from man of the moment Khama Billiat, even though Percy Tau and Sibusiso Vilakazi were the ones that constantly had Wits at sixes and sevens. But in Chippa, Sundowns will come up against a team that was the last one to subject them to a defeat, in the Telkom Knockout.

The chief architect of that defeat was Samuel Julies, a player who had spent years at Sundowns but never got enough game time to make an impression. Fifth on the log, Sundowns have a chance to go as high as top of the log if they beat Chippa and if the teams above them drop points, but Mosimane does not want to look at that scenario quite yet.

PSL log leaders Baroka are on 18 points, while Golden Arrows, Cape Town City and Bloemfontein Celtic all have 16 points. “We have to get to the top first. “We cannot just be excited because we beat Wits. And we cannot talk about games in hand. Let us get to the top first. When you are there, then we will talk about staying on top,” Mosimane said. “What is good for us is that we are on the road again.

The road has been brilliant for us. We have a 100% record in that department “On the road the opposing teams attack, but we have speed behind us, we can use that against Chippa. “Khama is quick. Percy is quick. Anthony Laffor is quick. And Vilakazi has been unbelievable as a false nine.” Mosimane did lament his lack of strikers ahead of the clash, saying the departing Leonardo Castro was not in a good space and with Thokozani Sekotlong recovering from an injury. “We had Khama playing nine. Yannick Zakri has been injured. Sekotlong was injured after Chippa. We are huffing and puffing with the strikers and the only solution is Vila but he does it well.”

The match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium kick offs at 3.30pm. Elsewhere, wounded Bidvest Wits travel to KwaZulu-Natal to take on Maritzburg United at the Princess Magogo stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm, while Arrows have a date with Cape Town City tomorrow at 8.15pm. The last match of the day will be at Athlone Stadium between Ajax Cape Town and AmaZulu, kicking off at 8.15pm.

