Pitso in the running for more honours

MAMELODI Sundowns hopes that Pitso Mosimane being rated the 10th best football coach in the world will propel him to winning Coach of the Season in the Glo-Caf awards for 2016. As things stand, Mosimane is the reigning coach of the season in the Absa Premiership.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) have ranked Mosimane as the 10th best coach in the world for the year, ahead of coaches such as Arsene Wenger of Arsenal, Antonio Conte of Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Bafana Bafana coach is hoping the ranking will put him in a better space to be coach of the year on the continent, but said being nominated on its own was an achievement for him.

“I am humbled by all these nominations and the awards that we have been as a team. You look at players like Khama Billiat and Denis Onyango. They have been winning awards in their countries.

“As Sundowns, we have been taking everything in the PSL and that speaks of the kind of team we are and the kind of space we want Sundowns to be,” he said. “It will be great for this to strengthen my case to be recognised as the coach of the year on the continent, but that is not my main concern.

“I don’t want to read too much into the rankings. For me, being nominated for this award on the continent against top coaches is an achievement for me and for the club.” Mosimane was also nominated as the South African coach of the year during the SA Sports awards but lost the award to Ans Botha, who coached athletics sensation Wayde van Niekerk to a record-breaking gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games in August.

The IFFHS places Athletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone as the best in the world, followed by Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid. Claudio Ranieri’s fairytale run with Leicester City, where they went on to win the English Premier League sees him ranked ahead of Pep Guardiola and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique. Sundowns keeper Onyango is also rated 10th in the world, ahead of top keepers such as Arsenal’s Petr Cech and Barcelona’s Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

-Mmasekepe Matsebane