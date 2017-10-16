Pitso Mosimane expects tough test against Chiefs

With the Absa Premiership returning to action from international break, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is aware of the threat Kaizer Chiefs will pose to his side.

Sundowns will lock horns with Amakhosi in a highly anticipated match on Tuesday evening at the Loftus Stadium, Pretoria. Mosimane knows that the encounter will not be a walk in the park for his club regardless of the fact that they are playing at home.

“It’s always going to be a big match,” Mosimane said. “It will be a little bit difficult for us because we are playing them right after they lost to Baroka FC. There is a lot that has been written about them that they need to turn things around, that this is the time to do that and they need to stop conceding goals at the end and all those things. We are aware that it’s going to be difficult. But irrespective of that, it is going to be an A game. We respect them.”

The African Champions are three games behind and a win will see them move to third position should the two teams ahead of them drop points. The Brazilians have a better goal difference against Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates.

Mosimane believes that his side will bounced back and win the league as they have done it in the previous seasons. History has seen the Tshwane giants lose the league and win it the following season. This could be the case this season as Sundowns lost it to Bidvest Wits last season.

“When Sundowns loses the league, the following season they’ve gone and won it (under my tenure),” Mosimane said. “We always bounce back. Maybe we can use that as an excuse, that we can bounce back,” concluded Mosimane.

-TNA Reporter