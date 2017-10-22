Pitso upset with refs

Despite reeling from the upset loss to AmaZulu in the Absa Premiership at the weekend, Pitso Mosimane will remember today’s date fondly as it marks a full year since he successfully led Mamelodi Sundowns to their first ever CAF Champions League trophy.

The big victory came at a raucous Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, where the Brazilians lost 1-0, but a 3-0 victory at the Lucas Moripe Stadium a week before won it for them.

But Sundowns fans are agitated as the team has now lost all three of their home matches this season, winning three times away from home and Mosimane finds himself with mixed reactions.

First, he is not happy with how his team started this season.

He is also not pleased with how referees have been handling his team’s matches, with Daniel Bennett the most recent, having allowed what looked like an offside AmaZulu goal scored by Siyabonga Nomvethe to stand.

“The problem is not with the game. It is with the management. I want to break my record. I said I will not talk about referees, but I am going to talk now. It is very sad that Leonardo Castro was brought down and the referee (Bennett) did not give a penalty,” Mosimane said.

“Nomvethe’s goal was offside. One metre offside. Straight with the linesman. They did not give it. Thapelo Morena was not offside. Oupa Manyisa was brought down in the box, it was not given. The continent is in trouble with poor referees.

“We lose jobs. Supporters get agitated. I don’t know if I am victimised. And even if you write to the PSL, nothing will be done. Today Joseph Malongoane was playing in the derby. Khama Billiat is not playing because of that two foot tackle. It is bad.”

The Brazilians take on Chippa United in the Telkom Knockout last 16 clash on Sunday. Meanwhile, though they may have lost for the first time in the Absa Premiership this season, Baroka FC still remain top of the log.

Baroka were beaten 1-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday with Vincent Pule netting the game’s solitary goal, handing Gavin Hunt’s 14th placed Bidvest Wits maximum points.

On the same day, Teboho Moloi finally guided Chippa United to a win in a PSL match.

Despite playing with a hamstring injury, striker Katlego Mashego scored on the 72nd minute to ensure a 2-1 win over Cape Town City.

City scored first, with Lyle Lakay scoring what is arguably the best goal of the weekend, before Abel Mabaso restored parity on the 50th minute.

MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE

mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za