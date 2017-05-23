Plan to build 800k houses

Billions of rands have been set aside for the Mega Cities programme, which forms part of the Gauteng government’s economic corridor investment plan that aims to deliver more than 800 000 houses within 30 residential developments spreading across five development corridors in the province.

These include the central development corridor anchored in Johannesburg based on its plethora of finance, services, information and communication technology and pharmaceutical industries.

The development corridor in the east will be in the Ekhurhuleni metro with its manufacturing, logistics and transport industries while the north development corridor is led by Tshwane for its automotive sector, research, development, innovation and the knowledge-based economy sectors.

The West Rand plans to create new industries, new economic nodes and new cities while in the south, the Sedibeng district is earmarked for industrial renewal. The Gauteng human settlements department said it will roll out Mega Cities in phased stages in the corridors.

“Through the Mega Cities programme in the five corridors, the Gauteng department of human settlements targets to build 520000 housing units allocated into 140 000 housing units in the central corridor and more than 100000 in the eastern corridor,” the department said.

The department also plans to build 160000 units for the north and west corridors. And the southern corridor will boast 120000 new units by the end of 2019. The department said the move is aimed at addressing problems with housing delivery.

Speaking at the Infrastructure Funding Summit in Midrand earlier this month, Gauteng human settlements MEC Paul Mashatile said: “There’s growing business activity in the townships. Beyond this summit, we will start holding capital bilateral road shows which will focus on investment and domestic markets.

“Although there are resources, we need to leverage private sector funding in what we want to achieve.”

National Department of Human Settlements director-general Mbulelo Tshangana said cities had become the repositories of knowledge and agencies of radical social economic change.

“The urban human settlements development grant is R12bn countrywide and R5.5bn of that goes to the three metros in Gauteng, which is more than 40%. This grant has to perform. If you combine the two, we have on an annual basis more than R10bn earmarked for Gauteng,” Tshangana said.

“It has to perform to help us to crowd in private sector investments, it has to perform to buy bulk infrastructure, buy bulk land requisition and buy and commit subsidies. If you partner with the private sector, you need to create certainty, you need to tell them what you are going to do over the next five to 20 years.”

Premier David Makhura said infrastructure investment contributed directly to economic growth in general and job creation in specific communities where the infrastructure is being built. He confirmed that over the next three years the provincial government will spend R46m on infrastructure.

“We also look at raising funding for water and energy infrastructure, because without adequate provision for water and energy, we can’t regard ourselves as a province at the cutting edge of development in the continent,” Makhura said.

