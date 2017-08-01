Plans to help young farmers

The provincial government has come up with a plan to roll out a successful agricultural model established at the Kgora Agricultural Institute in Ramatlabama to schools across the province.

The Kgora Agricultural Institute offers training opportunities to smallholder farmers and has helped to increase an interest in farming among young people. The centre caters for both crop and animal farming.

At its recent meeting, the provincial executive council resolved to spread the Kgora concept to all parts of the province, starting at schools.

Premier Supra Mahumapelo said in Mahikeng on Monday that there was a need to ramp up interest in agriculture among people in rural areas.

“We want to have the ideas of the Kgora Agricultural Institute extended to villages, townships and small towns. This is to inculcate the idea that farming is good for households, communities, the province and the nation as a whole,” Mahumapelo said.

He said there were a lot of unused buildings in the province that could be used as Kgora centres.

“Unused school buildings, particularly middle schools that have been vacated, will be converted to become Kgora Agricultural Institute centres and enterprise development centres.

“We have decided that as part of growing the agricultural sector in these areas, we are going to transform the buildings into Kgora centres as part of a Kgora extension programme,” he said.

Mahumapelo said that instead of having unused structures that ended up being vandalised or used as crime dens, the province could put them to good use. Some schools have been left unoccupied because of a sharp drop in enrolment numbers.

“Other buildings will be turned into enterprise development centres, government offices and Setsokotsane operation centres,” he said.

Mahumapelo said more needed to be done in the Saamtrek-Saamwerk way to make the idea work for the good of communities.

“In consultation with our traditional leaders, we want to make sure the pupils who enrol in the programme will also use animals in the villages to do practical agricultural work.”

Agriculture has been made one of the three key pillars to drive the provincial economy. The other two are tourism and arts and culture.

Until now, the North West’s economy had hinged on mining but steps are being taken to move into other sectors. Mahumapelo is on record saying that mining had a short life-span and once minerals were depleted or demand was no longer there, the province would be left with nothing but mine dumps and ghost towns.

“We want to use mining as the economic tributary that funds the growth of agriculture and culture and tourism as these are sectors that will exist for as long as humanity is around,” he said.

Upcoming farmers in the province have embraced the Kgora concept and said there was a need for the government to extend the nature of its brief.

“As young black farmers, we would love it if some of us who needed equipment to work on our land could lease from the centre so that we are able to carry on with our operations,” farmer Wisdom Matsheka said.

Matsheka said there was enthusiasm among emerging black farmers to take over the production and supply of food in the province but funding had been a drawback.

“We appreciate the help extended through the Kgora Institute but we wish the centre would do much more so we are fully equipped and empowered. “The desire to be commercial farmers is there but the financial institutions are not assisting us in a sustainable way,” Matsheka said.

ELFAS TORERAI

elfast@thenewage.co.za