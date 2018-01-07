Plastic surgery out of closet

THE media and social media in particular have played a huge role in increasing awareness of plastic surgery in South Africa, experts say.

The Association of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of Southern Africa’s (Aprassa) exco member, Dr Vivien Jandera, says the rise in plastic surgery is not only in South Africa, but globally.

“I think there is a spike in plastic surgery worldwide and not just in South Africa. Plastic surgery is now accessible to ordinary people and not just celebrities.

“I think the media in general and especially social media have played a huge role in informing the public about the procedures and treatments that are available,” she said.

“The industry is definitely growing especially with all the technological advances that we will see in the coming years. Less invasive surgical options are also developing at a fast pace,” she said.

According to Dr Jandera, as the middle class in South Africa grows, more black patients are opting for plastic surgery.

She says, however, the increase in popularity of plastic surgery is across all racial lines.

Dr Jandera says South Africa is almost the same with other countries when it comes to popular procedures with breast augmentation and liposuction the most performed procedures in SA. Breast reduction and eyelid surgery are also popular procedures in the country, she says.

To have plastic surgery or not?: A hotly debated topic

“South Africa is still quite a conservative country in terms of people openly discussing their plastic surgery. But it is definitely more acceptable to go for plastic surgery these days,” she said.

Local celebrities are also increasingly speaking publicly about procedures they have undergone, sparking heated debates on social media platforms.

“Beauty and attractiveness are such emotive topics. Looking good relates to self esteem and confidence.

“Sometimes changing something that really bothers a patient, like big breasts or prominent ears, can be life changing for that person.

“I really can’t see that kind of surgery as purely cosmetic – this is all about quality of life,” she said.

Tshiamo Molaakgosi, 23, says she is saving for a nose job.

“You don’t choose your family and if you have a nose like mine where you get mocked all the time because you are different, then it’s up to you to do something about it.

“I know a lot of people are judgmental and ask why don’t I just accept my nose and my answer is, it steals my joy, therefore my need to undergo a nose job,” Molaakgosi said.

Terrence Mojapelo, 35, says he wants to undergo liposuction and his decision has sparked debate among his friends and family, something he says is long overdue in the country.

“I have tried to lose the fat but I am fighting a losing battle. If there is something that can help me do it quicker then I will give it a try,” he said.

Mojapelo is also saving for the procedure.

Hlompho Diseko, 29, says her rich boyfriend financed her breast augmentation procedure.

“The women in my family aren’t naturally big breasted and I was OK with my small chest but it wasn’t until I got my first child that I began to have anxiety over my shrunken breasts,” she said.

Diseko says she then convinced her boyfriend to invest in the procedure as it would help her see herself in a different way.

“I am all for plastic surgery if it will help improve the quality of life, give you a new lease on life, but then again it’s not my choice to make and I realise that different people have different views on plastic surgery,” she said.

So how do patients finance the procedures?

Dr Jandera says procedures are financed one way or the other.

“Patients save up, borrow money from their bond account or get loans. There are good companies that finance plastic surgery procedures.

“However these are tough economic times, and I always feel people should be careful about taking on debt for ‘luxury’ items,” she says.

Is South Africa the destination of choice for plastic surgery?

Dr Jandera says there are a number of countries that compete for the market and SA is no different.

“South Africa is always a great choice as our surgeons are well trained and there is an opportunity for a holiday at the same time.

“Other countries are offering similar types of surgery, so it’s definitely down to patient choice,” she says.

