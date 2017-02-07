Please don’t rush Paez, pleads Steve

IT’S the biggest talking point surrounding local football, how will PSL clubs respond after such the long break? Well, the answer lies in the eventual results of several Premiership matches scheduled for tonight, including that of Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at FNB Stadium.

More often than not PSL coaches lament extended breaks, owing to international tournaments such as the recently-concluded Africa Cup of Nations. Chiefs went into the festive recess on the back of successive victories, against Polokwane City and Golden Arrows, and the assumption could be that they have since lost their rhythm because of the recess.

As statistics reveal, Steve Komphela’s side are prone to problems in the immediate aftermath of international breaks, as seen when they unforgettably slipped in the league championship race against Mamelodi Sundowns. But there can be no room for excuses for of the 16 Absa Premiership sides resuming their league campaigns this week. And in the case of Amakhosi, it’s about how they reconnect to PSL rigours after the mid-season break; in as far as picking up a consistent run of points is concerned. Komphela came under heavy scrutiny after a run of nine games without a win, before the two crucial victories before Christmas. He is taking nothing for granted as he faces his former side Ea Lla Koto tonight.

“I think the window period has cancelled that question that they are struggling. They have done their business and you know how Free State Stars are,” said Komphela. “The fact that they were at the bottom of the log made them very aggressive.

“They will come back with a different team. They will never be the same Free Stars they were in the first round.” The Chiefs coach declined to put the spotlight solely on new-signing Gustavo Paez. This despite the obvious fact that a lot will be expected from the Venezuelan striker from Amakhosi fans.

“Don’t put too much pressure on him. We always perform best when there is less pressure,” Komphela said. “In a way, you have to deflect the pressure. “We are appealing to all our supporters that he is going to score and I hope it happens quickly. He is going to score a lot of goals and I hope it happens fast enough.

“But you don’t want to put him under too much pressure that he ends up freezing. So what I’m saying is that the fans must give him time.” Fully fit and having acclimatised to his new surroundings, Paez could well feature against Stars and earn himself a host of new fans.

