Please select the right players -Komphela

Speaking at the 2017 edition of the Carling Black Label Cup launch on Tuesday at Park Station in Johannesburg Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela urged supporters to make good selection for this year’s competition.

“To the supporters, please select the right players,” said Komphela at the launch .

The 2017 edition of the Carling Black Label Cup , which sees the Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clash every year in a spectacular match for bragging rights was launched on Tuesday with new innovations.

Apart from fielding their own players and making substitutions, supporters this time will also be able to select their own formations. The selected teams are also led by champion coaches assisted by the head team coaches.”One thing I like is that the champion coaches suffer first and then we come in to rectify,” added Komphela.

Ramahlwe “Rama” Mphahlele of Kaizer Chiefs promised that the team will come out victorious again this year.

“We will repeat what we did last year,” he said.

He also encouraged fellow team mates, who might not make in the lineup, not to be discouraged and acknowledged fans in their support.”These guys who are here (supporters) are the ones who make football great, they make what the Derby is,” Mphahlele said.

Kaizer Chiefs will be going into this years edition with confidence because they are the current champions. But Pirates has won more cups in the past.

Both the teams have this year not had a great season in the PSL with Pirates at the eighth position.Winning the competition by any of the teams will afford them end season bragging rights.

To vote for their selected players, fans must dial : *120*660*underliner code# .Tickets for the Carling Black Label Cup are now on sale at Computicket outlets Nationwide.

-TNA Reporter