Plus500 granted an online trading licence

Retail Forex Plus500 has been granted a licence to operate an online trading platform for retail customers to trade contracts for differences (CFDs) in South Africa. Plus500 is a leading provider of CFDs, delivering trading facilities on shares, forex, commodities, ETFs, options and indices, alongside trading technology.

CFDs are derivatives’ products within the world of trading that allow one to trade on live market price movements without owning the underlying instrument on which their contract is based. The company’s licence is effective immediately and has no time limitations.

“Customers for CFDs are developed to allow customers to enjoy all the benefits of holding a stock, Index, ETF, forex, option or commodity position without having to physically owning the underlying instrument.” Plus500 also recently revealed a record full-year financial performance in their preliminary unaudited results posting for the year ended December 31.

The company said it expected earnings per share to improve by 21% to $1.02 (R13.69) while revenue for the period was $327.9m, a 19% increase from $275.6m. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBTIDA) for the priod stands at $151m, representing a 14% increase from the prior period. Cash generated from operations will soar by 20% to $153.3m.

Asaf Elimelech, chief executive of Plus500, said: “Our focus on serving our customers’ trading needs through product innovation and technology leadership, combined with marketing activity, has led to strong new customer signups, reducing churn.”

THELMA NGOMA| thelman@thenewage.co.za