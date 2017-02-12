Plying their trade elsewhere

Informal traders in Mamelodi are set to move to a temporary trading area to make way for a new multimillion-rand mall in the Denneboom metrorail station precinct.

In the meantime, the city of Tshwane and mall developers have been interdicted from demolishing any structures used for trading and interfering with the delivery of the traders’ stock, public road access or disconnecting their water and electricity supply.

The traders, in turn, were prohibited from harassing, intimidating or assaulting any employees from the developers and municipality. They were also prohibited from causing damage to property.

This comes after the traders successfully obtained an urgent interdict against the developers of the mall around their area of trade and the Tshwane municipality. The group of informal traders from Denneboom, with the help of Lawyers for Human Rights, took the matter to court saying the developer was trying to use any means necessary to get them to move from their area of trade, therefore threatening their livelihood.

Initially, the paving where the traders operated was removed, then the fencing meant for security was taken down. Then, the water and electricity was cut off by the Tshwane municipality.

Human rights lawyer Louise Du Plessis said this was an important case, especially because the traders had been there for more than 60 years.

“Informal trading plays such a critical role in our economy and it should not be undermined, by doing so the inequality gap will continue to increase rapidly,” Du Plessis said.

The parties also agreed that the developers and the municipality would provide the traders with containers, trading spaces and proper ablution facilities at the temporary trading area during the mall’s construction phase.

One of the key concerns raised by the traders was the lack of transparency by the developer.

Lawyers for Human Rights said when the rumours of a new mall started spreading about two years ago, the traders were never informed about their future.

The traders are expected to relocate within 48 hours after they are given the containers and trading space at the temporary facility.

Commuters from the Denneboom train station will be diverted to public transport facilities through the temporary trading area. Representatives of the traders will be formally included in the Denneboom facilities management board.

LILLIAN SELAPISA

lillians@thenewage.co.za