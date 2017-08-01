PnP cuts jobs as earnings set to drop

PICK n Pay has cut 3 500 jobs as it prepares to report a 20% drop in earnings during the country’s first recession in eight years.

Most of SA’s retailers have flagged lower or stagnant profits as consumer confidence and business sentiment plumb multi-year lows amid political turmoil.

Pick n Pay, which employs about 80000 people in Africa, said the cost of the retrenchments will weigh on its profits in the six months to end August. The group’s plan was to remove

around 10% of its roles and functions across its Pick n Pay head office, regional structure, store operations and supply chain. These roles and functions were no longer required due to “improvements in organisation, planning and technology”.

Employees were offered 1.5 weeks of pay per completed year of service, plus four weeks of notice pay. The savings are set to be realised by the 2019 financial year and is expected

to reflect a “significant positive impact”.

CEO Richard Brasher said the voluntary severance programme was one of several steps taken to make the business more competitive in a tough trading environment.

“For reasons of timing, it will have a material impact on our first-half result,” he said.

The retailer expects its headline earnings per share for the half-year to fall by more than 20%, but payroll savings from the second half of the year will neutralise the effect of the retrenchment costs its full-year results.

“In subsequent years, the reduction in employee numbers will have a significant positive impact on the operating costs of the group, creating additional headroom to reduce prices and improve value for customers,” he said.

Pick n Pay, founded 50 years ago, also has operations in Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Namibia.

The company has invested heavily in new distribution centres since 2010 to compete with rivals Shoprite and Woolworths, who have both grown rapidly over the past decade.

“Our plan is on track and we are a stronger and more sustainable group as a result,” Brasher said. Various steps to restore a sustainable profit margin including achieving a

centralised supply chain to deliver more efficient product replenishment, improve

on-shelf availability and reduce cost, permanent price reductions across more

than 1 300 fresh and grocery products, as well as enhancing price competitiveness.

• Shares in Pick n Pay were up 2.9% at R63.38 yesterday morning compared with a 0.7% rise in the JSE’s all-share index.

– Reuters additional reporting by Thelma Ngoma