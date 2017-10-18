Police ask for help finding parents of abandoned three day old baby

A three-day-old baby boy is recovering in hospital after being found abandoned in a bush in Kwadwesi Extention, Port Elizabeth yesterday.

” At about 16:00 two children playing in the bushes heard the cries of a baby in the bushes and found a baby boy who was partially covered in soil,” said police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge on Wednesday.

Police have now launched an investigation to identify the parents of the abandoned baby.

The baby boy was taken to the Dora Nginza Hospital where he is recovering.

Police have called on the public and in particular the community of Kwadwesi to assist in the identification of the parents of the child.

” Any person with information that could assist police in this matter should contact Kwadwesi SAPS at 041 405 4700 or 405 8512 or alternatively the Kwadwesi Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Singapphi Sijako at 082 302 5961,” said Capt. Beetge.

-TNA Reporter