Police in Limpopo have launched a search for Flora Moatshe who went missing on 29 April 2017.

According to the Police it is alleged that Flora Moatshe went missing in Mohlasedi village in the Seleka area. She was last seen in the company of her boyfriend.

Police are calling on the public who might have information on her whereabouts to contact their nearest police station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the crime line sms number 32211.