Police attempt to arrest naked UCT woman

A video of police in the Western Cape has emerged on social media where they are seen dragging and forcing a fully naked protesting alleged UCT female student.

The video shows the cops dragging into a police car a young lady amid the ongoing Fees Must Fall protest in Cape Town on Thursday.

The woman who seems to be unconscious was later rescued by a mob who intercepted the police while she is left to lie on the ground while a clash occurs with the police and the group of civilians.

The Fees Must Fall protests come amid accusations that President Jacob Zuma is delaying the release of the Fees Commission report

The Fees Commission was established by the ​P​resident to probe the feasibility of free education in universities in 2016 following the fees must fall campaign by students.

The DA has called on Zuma to immediately release the report saying ” The President and the Cabinet have failed in their duty to bring this matter to a swift conclusion.”

-NA Reporter