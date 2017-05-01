Police challenges

Four crime prone areas in the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg do not have proper sector policing patrols on a 24 hour basis.

Jeppe police station is short of seven patrol vehicles and 44 staff.

The station has the highest crime rate, with 2764 serious contact crimes which include murder, assault and robbery, and 1492 property related crimes from April 2016 to March this year.

This has emerged in a written response by Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane to Jack Bloom, DA Johannesburg east constituency head’s questions in the legislature.

Bloom said the prescribed standard was two vehicles patrolling each sector for 24 hours, but according to the reply, this only happens in one of 13 sectors in Jeppe, Yeoville, Cleveland and Sandringham police stations, the suburbs covered by these stations.

According to the MEC, the Sandringham police station performed best, with two vehicles patrolling the one sector round the clock and one vehicle patrolling the other sector.

“There is only one vehicle and often nothing at all patrolling in the four sectors that fall under the Jeppe station, the four Cleveland station sectors and the three Yeoville station sectors.

“Police blame the lack of 24-hour vehicle patrols on a shortage of personnel and/or vehicles at the four stations,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

“Cleveland station is short of four vehicles and eight policemen, Sandringham is short of one vehicle but is otherwise fully staffed and Yeoville is not short of any vehicles but is short of seven staff members.”

When asked what steps were being taken to fill vacancies and ensure enough vehicles, Nkosi-Malobane said: “Some 1266 entry level posts have been filled and the new recruits are undergoing training.”

She said the posts were open to all who wished to apply and met the criteria for employment.

“My information is that the vehicle shortage is often because police vehicles spent weeks and sometimes months waiting for repairs in badly run workshops. Speeding up vehicle repairs would help as well as filling all police vacancies and using existing staff more efficiently,” Bloom said.

He said it was unacceptable that police vehicle patrols were minimal in areas where people did not feel safe.

“There needs to be a higher priority given to the provision of roadworthy police vehicles and personnel to ensure comprehensive patrols in all sectors to bring down the crime rate,” he

said. Gauteng provincial spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said the South African Police Service’s resources (whether human or physical) formed part of operations.

“Therefore this office may not comment on such information but service delivery is always a priority,” Dlamini said.

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za