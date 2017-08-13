Police detective arrested

Provincial police management have vowed to take serious action against police officers found hindering the work of the police service by being involved in criminal activities.

The stern warning followed after a policeman was arrested on Thursday for being in possession of dagga.

He appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Det Arthur Ngobeni, 35, who is attached to the Acornhoek police station, was ordered to appear again in court on Friday pending further investigation.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma’s spokesperson, Brig Leonard Hlathi, said the policeman was arrested after he drove into the Kruger National Park in a police vehicle loaded with dagga.

Hlathi said the suspect was arrested after the vehicle was stopped by the game reserve’s protection services personnel. After searching his vehicle, they discovered it was loaded with dagga.

Hlathi said it was unclear where the policeman was taking the dagga.

He could not confirm if Ngobeni was colluding with employees in the game reserve.

Hlathi said Zuma welcomed the arrest of the police officer.

“It sends a stern warning to policemen and women to steer clear of criminal activities and corruption at all time.

“Lt-Gen Zuma has since applauded the park’s protection services for the fearless action they took by not being intimidated when carrying out their duties, even though the person in question was a police officer,” Hlathi said.

“In the same breath, the general indicated that members who are found committing crime will be identified, isolated and dealt with accordingly.

“As members of the SAPS, we need to ensure that our actions are beyond reproach at all times.”

FRANCE NYAKA

francen@thenewge.co.za