Police emergency call centre staff march for equal pay

The police’s​ 10111 emergency call centre workers have embarked on a ​march on Monday demanding government to afford them equal treatment with other government call centers employees.

The workers marched to the Union Buildings to deliver their memorandum where they are demanding​:”Equal pay for equal work “.

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) had announced last month that it will embark on a strike to the Union Buildings in an effort to escalate the call equal to those of other government call centres.

The 10111 call centre workers have been on strike since July demanding for their salary levels to be increased by two notches from salary level 5 to level 7.

The unions said that the salary upgrades matter has been on the table since the period while General Riah Phiyega was still the national commissioner and has not been resolved since.

From level 5 to level 7.#10111march

From level 5 to level 7.#10111march

