Mbalula promises to toughen up on gun control

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has on Monday said that he plans to speed processes for the registration and control of firearms following the killing of Mandla Hlatshwayo.

The former Generations actor and radio Dj ​ was shot and killed on Sunday in Soweto, Pimville.

“It is sad that we are losing role models in Society, when our country so desperately needs them to inspire our youth,” said Mbalula.

Police spokesperson Captain Hitler Mgwenya confirmed that two people were shot at Meli pub in Pimville,Soweto.

“The incident happened around 23:00pm. When four armed suspects entered the pub and robbed people there,” said Mgwenya.

It is said that the two victims who were shot were trying to assist other people in the pub who were being robbed.

Mbalula also said that he was concerned about the number of guns circulating in South Africa.

“We need the reduction of firearms in circulation and the non-proliferation of both legal and illegal firearms.” Minister Fikile Mbalula said.

Mbalula assured South Africans that SAPS will do everything in their power to aprehend Hlatshwayo’s killers.

