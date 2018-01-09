Police minister to host Imbizo in East London

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will host an Imbizo at the Mgqesha Great Place in East London on Tuesday.

The minister will be joined by South African Police Service (Saps) National Commissioner General Khehla John Sithole and Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General LE Ntshinga.

Mbalula’s spokesperson Esethu Hasane said the event is taking place to join Saps operations for safer communities.

Hasane said, after observing the successes of its festive season operations, the Saps would like to upscale its momentum by making communities safe throughout the year.

The Department of Police intends to increase police visibility and provide resources where needed.

-TNA Reporter