Police nab crooks with drugs worth thousands

Police have arrested seven suspects who were discovered with four bullet proof vests,ammunition and dagga worth an estimated street value of R20 000.

The arrest was made in Limpopo following intelligence-led Clean up Operations.

The police conducted operations in different parts of the province where they discovered dagga with an estimated value of R21 500 and counterfeit goods worth a street value of R4 500 in Lephalale .

During the operations, police arrested 21 suspects aged between 23 and 32 years in relation to the various offences ranging from illegal immigration, burglary and possession of dagga.

Meanwhile in the Polokwane area, police discovered four bullet proof vests, one hunting rifle, dagga estimated worth R20 000 and cash amounting to R10 550.

Investigations are still continuing in the cases while the arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrate Courts in the province.

-TNA Reporter