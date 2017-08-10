Police nubs suspect for possession of hijacked car and unlicensed firearms

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have recovered hijacked Nissan Qashqai after receiving a tip off from the community.

Police spotted the vehicle that matched the description given and stopped it. Upon searching the occupant and the vehicle, police recovered an AK47 rifle and a 9mm pistol. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in Yeoville.

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with possession of hijacked vehicle and unlicensed firearms. The suspect will appear at Benoni Magistrate’s court in due course.