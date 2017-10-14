Police officially launch nationwide campaign to ensure a safer festive season

The South African Police Service has started its festive Season safety campaign, says Vish Naidoo SAPS spokesperson.

The police launched a nationwide campaign on Friday in Seshego, Limpopo province.

Naidoo says it is a common knowledge that the festive season is a time when most people take time off work to relax and spend time with their families, adding that it was also an opportunity for criminals to prey on unsuspecting victims.

He said the plan is to deploy a highly visible, multi-disciplinary law enforcement teams, which will include Combating Aggravated/Armed Robberies (House robberies, business robberies, and vehicle hi-jacking) Enforcement of Firearm, Liquor, Second Hand Goods and Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act.

“To achieve these objectives there are multiple intelligence-driven and high visibility operations at all identified areas, which have already begun. These operations will include regular vehicle and foot patrols, roadblocks, cordon and search operations and the tracing of wanted suspects,” said Naidoo.

During the last festive season, more than 700 000 operations were conducted in which 83 479 persons were arrested, the operations also helped to rid communities of over illegal firearms and ammunition.

Naidoo assured the public that members of the SAPS will be out in their numbers upholding their commitment to serve and protect their communities and in doing so, we will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to criminality.

